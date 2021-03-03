5 simple steps to get your Idaho tax refund faster

Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - As we prepare to file our 2020 Idaho income tax return, the Idaho State Tax Commission offers the following tips to help you get your refund faster.

"We want to make sure that people get their refund as quickly as possible. We know a lot of people, especially during this past year, it's been tough and the quicker they can get their refund the better," said Renee Eymann, Public Information Officer of Idaho State tax commission.

The Idaho State Tax Commission issued the following:

Don't file your return before you've received all your W-2s or other required information. You can file an amended return to add this missing information, but not having it to begin with can delay your refund by weeks or months. Review your return for accuracy before sending it. Missing or unclear information can delay your refund by months: Check for correct Social Security numbers. Verify banking information if using direct deposit.

Update your address if you’ve moved.

E-filers: Make sure you enter your W-2 information correctly. Paper filers: Make sure you include your W-2s and your federal return. E-file the tax return and use direct deposit to get the fastest possible refund. Also, provide your driver’s license or identity card number when you e-file to get your refund processed faster. If you receive a letter from the Tax Commission asking for information, respond to it quickly so your refund can continue being processed.

