Track your tax refund online

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - After you’ve filed your Idaho income tax return, you can track your refund online.

You’ll need to provide your Social Security number and the refund amount you expect.



“It takes less than 30 seconds to get a refund update,” Tax Commission Chairman Jeff McCray said. “Our online service is the easiest and fastest way to track your refund’s progress.”



To learn more about the service, watch the “Where’s my refund?” video on the Tax Commission’s home page at tax.idaho.gov.



If you e-filed, you can start tracking your refund about four business days after getting word from your e-file provider that the Tax Commission received your return.



If you filed a paper return, plan to wait three weeks to start tracking your refund. That gives the Tax Commission time to manually enter your information into its database.



If you don’t have internet access, you can get your refund status by calling the Tax Commission at (208) 334-7660 in the Boise area or toll free at (800) 972-7660.

Typical Refund Time Frames

All returns go through fraud detection and accuracy checks before the Tax Commission issues any refunds.



E-filers: Expect your refund about seven to eight weeks after receiving acknowledgment the Tax Commission has your return.



Paper filers: Expect your refund about 10-11 weeks after the Tax Commission receives your return.

Refund Exceptions

First-time filers: It takes about three weeks to enter new filers into the Tax Commission system. Until then, the online service will report your return as “not entered in system.” Add those three weeks to the estimates above to determine your refund time frame.



If you get a letter asking for more information: Your refund will be delayed until the Tax Commission gets the requested information. It then will take about six more weeks to finish the process.