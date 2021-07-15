BLM Fire Restrictions start Thursday night

Idaho

EASTERN IDAHO (KIFI) - Wildfire officials will be looking for any lightning sparked fires sparked by thunderstorms.

They are also taking steps to limit the human-caused fires.

Stage 1 Fire Restrictions issued by the Bureau of Land Management will go into effect for all of Eastern Idaho Thursday at midnight.

This does include all lands outside of the city limits.

The restrictions prohibit fires, campfires, camp stoves, and charcoal grills in areas other than designated recreation sites.

This restriction also includes the prohibition of smoking in most open areas.

Smoking is allowed though in enclosed car spaces, buildings, and in designated recreation sites.

The fire information officer stated the agencies which decide the restriction take lots of time and consideration into many different factors that determine the restriction.

These include the weather, available resources, and surrounding fire restrictions.

There is no time table for when the restriction will be lifted.

The officials state that they still want people to have fun in the forest, but they do need to take care of their resources.