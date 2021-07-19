ICfL Announces $1.8 Million in Federal ARPA Grants to 48 Idaho Libraries

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Commission for Libraries (ICfL) announced the award of $1.8 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to 48 Idaho libraries. A competitive grant process was utilized to award the

funding, which was granted through the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

The grantees are libraries of all types -- public, school, academic, and special, which includes tribal -- and are located throughout Idaho.

The 48 grant recipients are:

Armoral Tuttle Public Library (New Plymouth)

Bear Lake County Library (Montpelier)

Blackfoot Public Library

Boise Basin Library (Idaho City)

Bruneau Valley District Library

Buhl Public Library

Caldwell Public Library

Camas County Public Library (Fairfield)

Cascade Public Library

Clearwater County Free Library District (Weippe)

Clearwater Memorial Public Library (Orofino)

DeMary Memorial Library (Rupert)

Garden City Public Library

Glenns Ferry Public Library

Gooding Public Library

Grangeville Centennial Library

Hagerman Joint School District #233/Hagerman Elementary School

Hailey Public Library

Hansen Community Library

Idaho School for the Deaf and the Blind, Library

Jefferson Joint School District #251, Farnsworth Middle School Library

Jefferson Joint School District #251, Roberts Elementary School

Jerome Public Library

Larsen-Sant Public Library (Preston)

Latah County Library District (Moscow)

Lewiston City Library

Mackay Library District

Madison School District #321, Madison Junior/Senior High School

Marshall Public Library

McCall Public Library

Mountain Home Public Library

Murtaugh School District #418, Murtaugh School Library

Nampa Public Library

Notus Public Library

Oneida County Library (Malad)

Payette Public Library

Post Falls School District #273

Prairie River Library District (Lapwai)

Richfield School District #316, Richfield School Library

Roberts City Library

Salmon River Public Library (Riggins)

Shoshone-Bannock Tribal Library

Soda Springs Joint School District #150, Tigert Middle School Library

South Bannock Library District (Downey)

St. Maries Public Library

Twin Falls Public Library

University of Idaho Library (Moscow)

Weiser Public Library

Many of the libraries plan to use the grant funding to upgrade or purchase computers, software, devices, and hotspots; strengthen Wi-Fi access for their patrons and communities; and to continue heightened sanitation procedures. In addition, several libraries requested the grant funds for the purchase of a vehicle to enable staff to

bring library materials and services out into their communities.

From books and bookmobiles, to computers and Wi-Fi access, the ARPA funding will provide many Idaho communities, especially small and/or rural ones, with resources for learning, earning, and recreation at unprecedented levels.

“I am very pleased that the ICfL is able to assist all types of libraries with the ARPA funding,” said State Librarian Stephanie Bailey-White. “And the funds will be distributed to libraries around our state, which is another important factor in the tremendous impact this funding will make for Idahoans throughout the Gem State."

In total, 74 Idaho libraries applied for the ARPA funding. This project was made possible in part by the Institute of

Museum and Library Services, grant number LS-250208-OLS-21.