Police seek help locating missing person

MISSOULA, Mont. (KIFI) - The Missoula Police Department is asking for help from Idaho citizens to look for a missing person.

71-year-old Michael Lopez has been missing since Nov. 10, 2021.

He was traveling from Missoula to Caldwell, Idaho, through Salmon, Challis, Stanley route.

His phone last pinged in Challis around noon on Nov. 10.

If you live in the area and have seen his vehicle or him, call your local police department or 911 right away.

If you have any cameras that face the highway along that route, police ask if you could check to see if a vehicle matching his description passed by.