Critchfield announces total fundraising efforts

BOSIE, Idaho (KIFI) - State Superintendent of Public Instruction candidate D ebbie Critchfield announced her total fundraising efforts have reached $150,000.

She set the campaign goal six months ago.

“After a lot of hard work, it feels good to get there," Critchfield said. "Everywhere I travel, I hear the same message: people are ready for change, and they are ready for a new educational leader.”

Donor Alan Reed, co-owner of Reed's Dairy in Idaho Falls and Chair of the Idaho Public Charter School Commission, shared his support by saying, “I have had the pleasure of working with Debbie, and I appreciate how she works with everyone to create a better educational experience for children of all ages.”

In addition to fundraising announcements, Critchfield will soon be releasing information about her campaign organization, along with endorsements.

“Supporters feel momentum about making a change," Critchfield said. "Idahoans can feel what real leadership will bring to the state of education.”

Within six months, Critchfield’s fundraising achievements represent more than the combined totals of all Republican primary State Superintendent of Public Instruction candidates in the last two election cycles.