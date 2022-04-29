Bear Lake State Park in Idaho to implement day-use reservation system

BEAR LAKE, Idaho (KIFI) – Bear Lake State Park, located on the Utah/Idaho border, will be implementing a day-use reservation system for North Beach.

Starting Monday, May 2, 2022, visitors will be able to make day-use reservations for the entirety of the season.

“Anyone who has tried to visit the park during summer months can attest that it gets busy fast,” Park Ranger Andrew Stokes said. “Each weekend, we are full by about 10 am and have to turn cars away due to over-capacity. A reservation would give visitors peace of mind and guaranteed entry into the park.”

The system will accommodate an average of 700 vehicle permits per day, but that number is subject to fluctuating water levels and lake height.

Guests are also encouraged to explore other areas of the lake and visit East Beach, which will not be a part of the reservation system.

The cost per reservation will be $10 for Idaho residents and $20 for non-residents. This price includes the daily motor vehicle entrance fee (MVEF). For those with the Idaho State Park Passport on their vehicle MVEF will be omitted, and the cost will be $3; for annual pass holders, the cost will be $6.

To access the parking permit reservation system, visit idahostateparks.reserveamerica.com, search for Bear Lake State Park under “Go Camping,” and select the Daily Entrance option. Or click here.