1 hospitalized, 1 arrested after multi-vehicle crash on US 20

LORENZO, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police is investigating a multi-vehicle collision that occurred Thursday at approximately 12:08 a.m. on east and westbound US 20 at milepost 326 just north of Lorenzo.

Police say a 29-year-old man from Moreno Valley, CA was driving eastbound on US 20 in a Hyundai Santa Fe Sport. The driver of the Hyundai Santa Fe Sport rear-ended a Toyota Corolla driven by a 23-year-old woman from Rexburg. The initial collision caused a chain reaction involving the Hyundai Santa Fe Sport and four other vehicles.

A ground ambulance transported the driver of the Toyota Corolla to a local area hospital.

The driver of the Hyundai Santa Fe Sport was arrested for felony DUI causing injury to another.

Traffic in both directions on US 20 was stopped for approximately two and a half hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Madison County Sheriff's Office, Madison County EMS, Rexburg Police Department, Idaho Falls EMS, Rigby Police Department and Idaho Transportation Department.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.