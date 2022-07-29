Fatal crash west of Minidoka City

MINIDOKA COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal vehicle collision which occurred on July 28, 2022, at 3:50 P.M. on 800 N and 100 W, in Minidoka County.

A 2021 Suzuki King Quad was traveling northbound on 100 W. A 2016 Ford F150 was traveling eastbound on 800 North. The Suzuki Quad failed to yield at the stop sign and was struck by the Ford.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 48-year-old man from Murtaugh, was not wearing a helmet and succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The driver of the Ford, a 18-year-old man from Burley, was not wearing a seatbelt and was examined for injuries on scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police. The Idaho State Police was assisted by the Minidoka County Sheriff's Office, the Minidoka Fire Department, Emergency Response Ambulance and the Minidoka County Coroner.