AARP Idaho kicks off medicare open enrollment

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - For the state’s roughly 323,000 Medicare beneficiaries, Oct. 15 is an important day. It is Medicare’s annual open-enrollment period and the only time of the year people can alter their plans.

With many changes taking place in the program this year, Idahoans could find different options in price, coverage and plans.

To help people navigate Medicare enrollment, AARP Idaho and the Idaho Department of insurance will hold a live and interactive statewide telephone town hall. The toll free hour-long call takes place on Oct. 4 at 11:00 a.m. MTN. Participants can join and ask questions by dialing 866-767-0637, visiting https://vekeo.com/aarpidaho/ or watching live on Facebook at facebook.com/aarpidaho. Questions may also be submitted ahead of time by emailing aarpid@aarp.org.

Lupe Wissel, AARP Idaho state director will host and moderate the discussion with Shannon Hohl, Idaho Department of Insurance Market Oversight Bureau Chief and Colleen Clark, supervisor of the Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors program, who will provide up-to-date information about Medicare and answer callers’ questions.

“Medicare open enrollment is an important time to review current health plans and make sure plans meet your health needs along with finding the best price available,” Wissel said. “This is an excellent opportunity to get specific information directly from the experts.”

Medicare beneficiaries who want to make changes to their coverage can do so during open enrollment, which runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. Open enrollment also provides an ideal time for people to talk with their doctors about their prescription drugs and potentially lower cost options.

Idaho residents can also call 800-247-4422 to arrange a meeting with a Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisor (SHIBA).