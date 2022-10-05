Skip to Content
Local quilt shop sends about 50 quilts to Uvalde families

KSAT 12 / YouTube

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - Quick Quilts, a blanket shop in Rigby, has worked nonstop since May to slowly produce nearly 50 quilts that will be sent soon to Uvalde, Texas. It has been a slow work in progress during the past few months to give comfort to those who lost loved ones in the Uvalde school shooting.

Each family who lost a child, those injured and those who were in the class will get a quilt, along with teachers and their families.

Quick Quilts customers have donated more than $3,500 to help cover the cost for fabrics and supplies to create each of the quilts. Owner Fawn Hedelius has been in constant contact with the secretary at Uvalde Elementary School to make this happen. She and her son will drive in the next few weeks to deliver the quilts over themselves.

