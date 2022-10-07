Skip to Content
Idaho
Impaired Vision Tricycle Race looks to teach youth about impaired driving

IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO (KIFI) - Many young children took to the parking lot of Shilo Inn in a tricycle race. All racers had their vision impaired though with glasses that forced blurry vision.

The TRAPPED Leadership Conference organized the event to teach young adults and children the importance of substance abuse and how it can affect oneself. TRAPPED stands for Teens Rising Above Peer Pressure Every Day. The kids met victims who spoke of their experiences with substance abuse and also learned a lot on how to help change their own community to make a difference.

Evan Thomason

