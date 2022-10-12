Work continues on Idaho Power long-range energy plan

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Power and an advisory panel representing customer groups and regulators continue work this week on the utility’s 20-year energy plan.

The focus of the 2023 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) is to predict how much energy the company will need to serve its growing number of customers and identify the best way to ensure that energy remains reliable, affordable and clean. Idaho Power develops a new plan every two years.

Idaho Power enlists the help of its customers to create the IRP through the Integrated Resource Plan Advisory Council (IRPAC), which includes representatives from public-interest groups, industry and agriculture, as well as state and local lawmakers, public utility commissioners and other interested parties. The panel meets monthly via Webex to discuss various aspects of power production. The October meeting will focus on load forecasting, cogeneration and small power production, and natural gas prices.

The group will meet virtually on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 9 a.m. Mountain Time. Meeting agendas and materials, as well as background information and a link for attending via Webex are all available at idahopower.com/irp.