Chester Dam is a marvel to behold for Fremont County

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - About five miles north of St. Anthony, Fall River Electric created the Chester Dam to store and create hydroelectric power. The project took $20 million to complete, and it supplies almost 4% of the entire power used by the customers at Fall Electric.

The dam's history dates back before Fall Electric even stepped foot on the Snake River. In the 1930's, many locals created the original Chester dam to diverge water into canals for irrigation usage. Fall River Electric came in around 2009 and proposed to upgrade the dam to use it for power. In 2012, the project was completed. The dam was made even taller for more water to come through so they could get more power. The original concrete though for the foundation of the dam is still the same concrete poured back on the original project in the 1930's.

Water runs through the turbines which in turn the turbines pretty quickly. The movement of the turbines creates the electric power which in turn is transferred over to the electric grid.

Fall River reports it have been gracious for the Chester dam running smoothly over the past 10 years. The Chester Dam is in connection with three other hydroelectric dams that is owned by Fall River Electric. Collectively, they make up 15% of all its power.