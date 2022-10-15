2022 Governor’s Awards in the Arts announced

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little and First Lady Teresa Little have selected the recipients of the 2022 Governor’s Awards in the Arts.

The biennial awards, established in 1970 by the Idaho Commission on the Arts, bring recognition to Idaho’s exceptional artists, arts organizations and arts supporters.

Awardees are Idaho residents who have made significant contributions to the cultural life of Idaho and to the arts, through their creative accomplishments or distinguished service.

The recipients are:

EXCELLENCE IN THE ARTS:

Lauren Edson – Dancer, Choreographer, Boise

Stephanie Inman – Visual Artist, Boise

JanyRae Seda – Visual Artist, Boise

Romey Stuckart (d. 2020) and Stephen Schultz – husband and wife Visual Artists, Sandpoint

EXCELLENCE IN FOLK & TRADITIONAL ARTS:

Tom Bennick (d. 2021) – Papermaker, Teaching Artist, Mountain Home

National Oldtime Fiddlers’ Festival and Contest – Arts Organization, Weiser

SUPPORT OF THE ARTS:

Andy Erstad – Architect, Volunteer, Philanthropist, Boise

SUPPORT OF ARTS EDUCATION:

Daniel Bukvich – Choral Director, College Professor, Moscow

Joe Jacoby – Theatre Director, College Professor, Coeur d’Alene

Kristina Phillips – Music Teacher, Coeur d’Alene

Max Stimac – Choral Teacher, Hailey

EXCELLENCE IN ARTS ADMINISTRATION:

Autumn Kersey – Executive Director, Treasure Valley Children's Theater, Meridian

Ali Shute – Executive Director, Coeur d'Alene Arts & Cultural Alliance

INNOVATION IN THE ARTS:

Terra Feast – Art Teacher, Boise

Sorensen Magnet School of the Arts and Humanities – Public School, Coeur d’Alene

ACCESSIBILITY IN THE ARTS:

Megan Brandel – Dancer, Choreographer, Instructor, Boise

Idaho Parents Unlimited – Arts Service Organization, Boise

EXCEPTIONAL SERVICE TO THE ARTS:

Mark Hofflund – Arts Volunteer, Managing Director, Idaho Shakespeare Festival, Boise

Awards will be presented by Governor Brad Little and First Lady Teresa Little in a public ceremony, Nov. 28, 3 p.m., at the Idaho State Museum in Boise.