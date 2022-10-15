Skip to Content
Idaho
By
October 14, 2022 6:28 PM
Published 11:00 AM

2022 Governor’s Awards in the Arts announced

Governor's Awards in the Arts

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little and First Lady Teresa Little have selected the recipients of the 2022 Governor’s Awards in the Arts.

The biennial awards, established in 1970 by the Idaho Commission on the Arts, bring recognition to Idaho’s exceptional artists, arts organizations and arts supporters.

Awardees are Idaho residents who have made significant contributions to the cultural life of Idaho and to the arts, through their creative accomplishments or distinguished service. 

The recipients are:  

EXCELLENCE IN THE ARTS: 

  • Lauren Edson – Dancer, Choreographer, Boise 
  • Stephanie Inman – Visual Artist, Boise 
  • JanyRae Seda – Visual Artist, Boise 
  • Romey Stuckart (d. 2020) and Stephen Schultz – husband and wife Visual Artists, Sandpoint 

EXCELLENCE IN FOLK & TRADITIONAL ARTS: 

  • Tom Bennick (d. 2021) – Papermaker, Teaching Artist, Mountain Home 
  • National Oldtime Fiddlers’ Festival and Contest – Arts Organization, Weiser 

SUPPORT OF THE ARTS: 

  • Andy Erstad – Architect, Volunteer, Philanthropist, Boise 

SUPPORT OF ARTS EDUCATION: 

  • Daniel Bukvich – Choral Director, College Professor, Moscow 
  • Joe Jacoby – Theatre Director, College Professor, Coeur d’Alene 
  • Kristina Phillips – Music Teacher, Coeur d’Alene 
  • Max Stimac – Choral Teacher, Hailey 

EXCELLENCE IN ARTS ADMINISTRATION: 

  • Autumn Kersey – Executive Director, Treasure Valley Children's Theater, Meridian 
  • Ali Shute – Executive Director, Coeur d'Alene Arts & Cultural Alliance 

INNOVATION IN THE ARTS: 

  • Terra Feast – Art Teacher, Boise 
  • Sorensen Magnet School of the Arts and Humanities – Public School, Coeur d’Alene 

ACCESSIBILITY IN THE ARTS: 

  • Megan Brandel – Dancer, Choreographer, Instructor, Boise 
  • Idaho Parents Unlimited – Arts Service Organization, Boise 

EXCEPTIONAL SERVICE TO THE ARTS: 

  • Mark Hofflund – Arts Volunteer, Managing Director, Idaho Shakespeare Festival, Boise 

Awards will be presented by Governor Brad Little and First Lady Teresa Little in a public ceremony, Nov. 28, 3 p.m., at the Idaho State Museum in Boise.  

Article Topic Follows: Idaho
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content