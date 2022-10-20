3 vehicle injury crash on I-84

JEROME, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police is investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred on Wednesday at 8:53 p.m. on Interstate 84 at mile marker 163, in Jerome County.

A 32-year-old female from Meridian was traveling westbound on I84 in a 2012 freightliner semi-truck when she left the roadway, went through the median, rolled, and landed in the eastbound lanes of travel. A 57-year-old female from Gooding was traveling eastbound in a Nissan hatchback and struck the semi-truck. The Nissan became disabled in the lane of travel. A 33-year-old male from Pensacola, Florida was traveling eastbound in a 2023 freightliner semi-truck and struck the disabled Nissan.

The 32-year-old female and the 57-year-old female were transported to the hospital by air ambulance. The 33-year-old male driver of the 2023 freightliner semi-truck and a juvenile passenger of the 2012 freightliner semi-truck were transported to the hospital by ground ambulance. The driver and passenger of the 2012 freightliner were not wearing seatbelts. The drivers of the Nissan and 2023 freightliner semi-truck were both wearing seatbelts.

Eastbound lanes of travel were blocked for approximately 5 hours and 15 minutes.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.