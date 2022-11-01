BLM to conduct prescribed burns 

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Boise District will be conducting two prescribed burns this fall and winter as part of an effort to reduce wildfire threat and improve wildlife habitat. Burns will occur in both Boise and Owyhee County; timing will depend on weather and ground conditions.

Charcoal Gulch Pile Burn – Located about one-fourth of a mile northwest of Idaho City, the burn will occur between Nov. 2 and Jan. 31. The burn will remove 105 acres of hazardous fuels that were cut and piled to reduce wildfire threat on BLM lands adjacent to private lands and residences. Burning these piles under cooler, moist conditions will eliminate what might otherwise be a hazardous fuel source during a wildfire.

Bruneau Duck Ponds Pile Burn – Located about four miles northeast of Bruneau, the burn will occur between Nov. 2 and March 31 and will involve burning approximately 100 machine piles of Russian olive trees, spread over 230 acres that accrued from pretreatments for an upcoming wetland broadcast burn. Burning these piles under cooler, moist conditions will eliminate hazardous fuel sources from the larger burn occurring later in the Spring. The purpose of all phases of treatments in this area is to improve wetland habitat conditions, increase recreational opportunities and improve hydrologic processes.

Before starting any burn, fire managers will wait for adequate moisture levels in the project area to minimize unintended fire spread. Once initiated, prescribed burning operations are expected to last up to three days, with personnel and equipment patrolling areas up to two weeks afterwards. Smoke from these prescribed burns has the potential to be visible from large distances due to the projects’ locations, vegetation types and burning conditions.

The BLM uses a multi-year, phased approach to reduce the risk of wildland fire. Year-round, crews are spraying noxious weeds, hand-cutting trees and creating fuel breaks to help prevent catastrophic wildland fire. We all need to do our part to ensure One Less Spark, One Less Wildfire.

For additional information, contact the BLM Boise District Fire Information Line at (208) 384-3378.