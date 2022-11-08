American Falls man killed in crash

MINIDOKA COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police is investigating a fatality collision which occurred on Nov. 4, 2022 at 2:30 a.m. on I-84 at mile marker 206.5, in Minidoka County.

An 18-year-old man from American Falls was driving eastbound on I84 in a 2003 Dodge Ram 1500. He drove off the roadway and over corrected where the vehicle rolled into the median. He was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injures at the scene.

One lane of I-84 was blocked for approximately three hours allowing emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.