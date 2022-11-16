BLM Salmon Field Office launches Adventure Kits for local children 

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Salmon Field Office has developed several BLM Adventure Kits that will be available for free checkout at the Salmon Public Library starting Tuesday. This partnership brings in more hands-on outdoor learning opportunities to the youth of Lemhi County, Idaho.

The new BLM Adventure Kits consist of backpacks filled with books, educational resources, and outdoor and scientific field supplies that children can use while learning adventures recreating on public lands. The kits have been curated by resource specialists from the Salmon Field Office around specific natural resource topics including Animal Tracks, Fur & Scat; Native Plants & Pollinators; Rocks, Minerals & Landforms; and Geocaching.

“This is an exciting way to educate the youth about natural resources while encouraging them to recreate,” BLM Salmon Field Manager Linda Price said. “Partnering with the library provides even more children the chance to venture outside and learn something new.”

The Animal Tracks, Fur & Scat Adventure Kit includes a variety of native wildlife replica furs, as well as life-size rubber scat samples and flexible rubber track replicas. This offers the feel of “real” feet or paws and provides an opportunity to educate on animal tracking, anatomy, adaptation, behavior, and ecology. The Native Plants & Pollinators Kit includes a field plant press and instructions for creating a custom herbarium, as well as many other “goodies.” A working Garmin GPS unit is one of the learning resources for geography and maps in the Geocaching Kit; and the Rocks, Minerals & Landforms Kit includes a rock hammer and geologic learning materials. Each Adventure Kit includes books carefully selected by librarians to complement the natural resource topic at a reading level appropriate for young children.

To celebrate the launch of the new BLM Adventure Kits, the first 40 children who check out a kit from the Salmon Public Library will receive a free BLM iron-on patch.

“We’re very fortunate in Salmon to have an abundance of wildlife and easily accessible public lands for children—and adults—to explore. We can’t wait to hear about all the new adventures," Field Manager Price said.