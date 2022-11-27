Expect delays on Swan Falls Dam Road beginning Nov. 28­

SWAN VALLEY, Idaho (KIFI) — Drivers on the road to Swan Falls Dam should be prepared for delays of up to two hours Nov. 28 to Dec. 31.

During that time, crews will work to improve the stability on the surface of the slope above the road.

This work will help keep the area safe for visitors and Idaho Power employees who travel to and from Swan Falls Dam and recreation areas nearby. However, drivers and others who use the Swan Falls grade should always watch for rocks on the road.

For more information, visit idahopower.com/swanfalls.