State Board of Education executive to lead regional higher education commission

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Board of Education executive director has been elected as chair of the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education (WICHE) for 2023.

Matt Freeman is replacing outgoing chair, David Lassner, president of the University of Hawaiʻi, while Antwan Jefferson, associate dean for equity, diversity and inclusion and a clinical associate professor in the School of Education and Human Development at the University of Colorado Denver, becomes vice chair.

Formed in 1953, WICHE is made of up 16 member states, territories, and freely associated states and has been expanding and strengthening higher education and workforce development throughout the Western region for 70-years.