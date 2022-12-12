Skip to Content
Idaho
By
New
today at 6:08 PM
Published 6:22 PM

Local first grader wins Department of Education Holiday Card Contest

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - A local first grade student won the entire Department of Education Holiday Card Contest.

This is Edmund Oberhansley from Jefferson Elementary holding up the statewide award.

And this is what he drew.

A couple snowmen seem to be enjoying the slopes.

One was even smart enough to wear mittens.

The first grader also added in some hidden detail.

If you look very closely in the sky, you might notice some stars. 

The drawing will be used as the Department of Education's holiday greeting card this year.

Way to go, Edmund.

Article Topic Follows: Idaho
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content