Gov. Little issues executive order banning TikTok

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Gov. Brad Little issued an executive order Wednesday banning TikTok on state-issued devices and networks to protect Idahoans from security threats posed by the communist Chinese government.

“The communist Chinese government can use TikTok to collect critical information from our state and federal government, and we are taking this step to protect Idahoans and Americans from the sinister motives of a foreign government that does not share our values and seeks to weaken and manipulate our country,” Governor Little said. “This new ban to eliminate TikTok from state-issued devices and networks will help protect national security and Idahoans’ data.”

The FBI recently warned about the national security threat presented by the Chinese government, which can control TikTok’s central algorithm allowing access to state and federal operations in the United States for espionage purposes. The U.S. government already has prohibited the use of TikTok on devices issued by the federal government.

The Governor’s executive order prohibits downloading the TikTok app or otherwise accessing the TikTok website on state issued devices, including cell phones, laptops, tablets, or any other device that connects to the internet. The Idaho Office of Information Technology Services will block TikTok from being accessed on state devices and state networks.

Gov. Little’s action puts Idaho in line with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, and a number of other states across the nation that have taken action to protect citizen data from communist China threats.

“I also urge Congress to take action to protect Americans. Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi have had complete control of Congress for two years and haven’t passed anything to address this national security threat,” Gov. Little added.

Gov. Little has made Idahoans’ security a top priority and has been working to implement recommendations from his Cybersecurity Task Force to make our citizens, businesses, and government more resilient to cyber-attacks.