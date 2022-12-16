Skip to Content
Idaho
By
today at 4:29 PM
Published 4:58 PM

Check your end of the year finances

KIFI - Evan Thomason

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - It is a great time to check your finances at the end of the year to make sure that you don't have to pay severe fines.

First, for seniors older than 72, all necessary distributions for retirement accounts need to be paid by the end of the year. This includes IRA's and 401K's.

Second, charitable distributions need to be decided to get more write-offs or deductions for your tax return In fact, for those older than the age of 72, they can choose the specific charity they want their distribution to go to. In doing this, their distribution will not count towards their income.

Article Topic Follows: Idaho
Author Profile Photo

Evan Thomason

Evan is the weekend meteorologist and reporter.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content