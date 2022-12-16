Little, Wasden announce intent to join additional national opioid settlements

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Governor Brad Little and Attorney General Lawrence Wasden Friday announced Idaho will join five additional national opioid settlements. The new settlements total up to $17 billion, including an additional $90 million for Idaho and participating local governments.

Two of the settlements involve opioid manufacturers Teva Pharmaceuticals and Allergan plc. The other three involve CVS, Walgreens and Walmart.

Idaho’s eligible local governments and special districts will be offered the opportunity to join the settlements. Their joining will maximize the financial benefit to the state, with most of the money going to expert-approved opioid abatement strategies. The funds will be split between the state and participating cities, counties, and health districts as laid out in the Idaho Opioid Settlement Intrastate Allocation Agreement. All eligible local entities participated in several similar settlements finalized in May.

“These settlements will fund programs that can help Idahoans who are dealing with opioid-related addiction, and our funding will be maximized if Idaho cities and counties act now,” Attorney General Wasden said. “I urge our local governments and special districts to join this latest round of settlements so Idaho can receive the largest amount possible and institute additional steps to take care of our citizens.”

The settlements are contingent upon enough other states also approving the agreement. The number of participating states is expected to be announced in early January.

"Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and his excellent team of lawyers have successfully advanced Idahoans' interests over many years in our fight against the opioid crisis. Opioid and substance misuse is one of America’s – and Idaho’s – growing problems. Idaho has made significant strides in recent years in combatting the opioid crisis, and our legal actions are offering additional resources. Altogether, our investments and activities will turn the tide on the opioid crisis. Our coordination and focused efforts will bring about better education and prevention, more effective alternatives for pain, improved treatment options, and coordinated and enhanced mental health resources," Governor Little said.

With the latest settlements, Idaho has reached agreements with eleven opioid defendants with a total maximum value of $210 million. The Office of the Attorney General is still pursuing claims against other opioid defendants, including Purdue Pharma and Endo Pharmaceuticals, both of which have filed for bankruptcy and have proposed bankruptcy plans that are awaiting final approval. Those plans will provide additional dollars for opioid abatement in Idaho.