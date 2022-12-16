Skip to Content
Idaho
By
today at 10:18 AM
Published 10:23 AM

Trapper education course offered in Salmon Dec. 17

Trapper education materials used in Idaho Trapper Education classes.
Jennifer Jackson
Trapper education materials used in Idaho Trapper Education classes.

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Fish and Game will host a trapper education course in Salmon on Saturday, December 17 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Fish and Game Office, 99 Highway 93 North.

The interactive course provides students with hands-on training from experienced trapping instructors. Basic trapping techniques with safety, ethical trapper behavior, and avoiding non-target catches are emphasized throughout. Other topics covered include trapping regulations, equipment selection and maintenance, and pelt preparation.

Advanced registration is required. To register, go online to the Fish and Game website or visit the Fish and Game office in Salmon. Costs is $9.75 online or $8.00 in person. Participants must be at least 9 years of age.   

Idaho trappers who purchased their first trapping license after June 30, 2011 are required to attend a mandatory trapper education course before they can purchase a trapping license. However, the trapper education course does not qualify people for the purchase of wolf trapping tags. To trap wolves in Idaho, completion of a wolf trapper course is also required. When registering, please be certain to sign up for the course you actually want to complete.

For more information, contact the Idaho Fish and Game office in Salmon at 208-756-2271.

Article Topic Follows: Idaho
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content