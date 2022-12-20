Skip to Content
Idaho
By
New
today at 9:37 AM
Published 10:13 AM

Degraded Air Quality and Burn Ban for Franklin County

511

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has issued an Air Quality Advisory to notify residents of Franklin County of degraded air quality.

Open burning is currently prohibited by Air Quality Rule.

The current Air Quality Index is moderate with a pollutant of concern PM2.5.

Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is less likely to be affected.

DEQ will release an update on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Article Topic Follows: Idaho
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content