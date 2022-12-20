Degraded Air Quality and Burn Ban for Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has issued an Air Quality Advisory to notify residents of Franklin County of degraded air quality.

Open burning is currently prohibited by Air Quality Rule.

The current Air Quality Index is moderate with a pollutant of concern PM2.5.

Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is less likely to be affected.

DEQ will release an update on Wednesday at 10 a.m.