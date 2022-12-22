Four organizations chosen to operate youth crisis centers in Idaho 

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) and the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections (IDJC) have awarded grant funding to four applicants to operate youth behavioral health community crisis centers in Idaho.

The centers will provide a place for youth to go if they are experiencing a behavioral health crisis.

The recipients of the grant funding are:

District 3 – Southwest District Health

District 4 – Pathways of Idaho

District 5 – Proactive Behavioral Health

District 7 – Badger, Inc., an affiliate agency of Rehabilitative Health Services (RHS)

The centers will operate every day all year to provide evaluation, intervention, and referrals for youth experiencing a crisis due to serious mental illness or substance use disorder.

“These centers will make it easier and faster for young Idahoans to get help when they’re in crisis,” says DHW Director Dave Jeppesen. “By doing so, we expect we will reduce the rate of youth hospitalization and incarceration in Idaho.”

Youth can stay at one of the centers for up to 23 hours and 59 minutes and will receive a place to rest, food, and services from mental health professionals to stabilize the crisis, develop a plan of care, and get provider referrals to resources.

Services include:

24-hour crisis hotline

Medical screening

Assessment

Crisis intervention services

Community-based referrals

“By giving young people a place to seek help, we expect these centers will reduce domestic violence, child abuse, and out-of-home placements, which are often the result of untreated behavioral health issues,” IDJC Director Monty Prow said.