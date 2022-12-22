Skip to Content
Very cold conditions on Thursday morning

IDAHO (KIFI) - Wind chill temperatures reached below zero for all of Eastern Idaho on Thursday morning. Lots of arctic air came into the region to make temperatures about 20 to 30 degrees colder than Wednesday.

Wind chill temperatures were as low as below 30 for both Pocatello and Idaho Falls in the early morning hours. They reached as low as 50 below in the Upper Snake River Plain up by Dubois and Spencer. Monida Pass up by the Montana border even recorded a wind chill of minus 61.

Thankfully, temperatures are projected to rebound and warm up into the new year with above average temperatures.

