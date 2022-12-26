Third annual Ammon Icy Inferno set Jan. 21

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The third annual Ammon Icy Inferno Christmas Tree Bonfire and Fireworks event will be held Saturday, January 21, 2023.

Live Christmas trees may be dropped off beginning Dec. 26 through Jan. 21 at the southwest end of McCowin Park at the dirt field on the corner of Williams and Targhee.

The area is clearly marked.

Please remove all decorations.

Refer to the map and flier for detailed information and directions.

The event will start at 6:00 p.m.

For further questions, email rmiller@cityofammon.us or call 208-612-4041.