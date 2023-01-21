File Idaho income tax returns starting Jan. 23

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho State Tax Commission starts processing 2022 Idaho individual income tax returns on Monday, Jan. 23.

The Internal Revenue Service begins processing federal returns the same day.

Tax season facts:

E-filing your return is the safest and easiest way to file. It’s also the quickest way to receive a refund. Using direct deposit for your refund gets the money to you even faster.

It takes seven to eight weeks to get an Idaho refund when you e-file versus 10 to 11 weeks when filing by paper.

All Idaho tax returns go through fraud-detection reviews and accuracy checks. Before issuing your refund, the Tax Commission might send you a letter to verify your identity or to ask for more information.

Visit tax.idaho.gov to check your refund status, get tax forms, make payments, and find tax help. You also can get help by calling (208) 334-7660 in the Boise area or toll free at (800) 972-7660.

The deadline to file 2022 income taxes is Tuesday, April 18.