Idaho
By
Updated
today at 2:26 PM
Published 2:29 PM

1 injured in building explosion

Franklin County Fire District

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - A Thatcher man is recovering for serious burns at a Salt Lake City burn center after a building explosion Tuesday.

The Franklin County Fire District posted these pictures to Facebook. 

Franklin County Fire District

This is what is left of the approximately 10,000 square food building.

The blast was so strong it also blew out the windows of nearby homes. 

The cause of the explosion is being investigated by the Idaho State Fire Marshall's Office and the Franklin County Fire Marshall. 

