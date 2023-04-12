Malad to host Governor Little’s ‘Capital for a Day’ event

MALAD, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little’s next “Capital for a Day” event will be held in Malad City on April 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The public is invited to join officials at the Oneida County Event Center, located at 459 S. Main St. in Malad City, from 10 a.m. to noon. Following a lunch break, officials will meet with and take questions from the public in the Malad High School gymnasium, located at 181 Jenkins Ave in Malad City, from 1:15 to 3 p.m.

Officials joining Governor Little include:

Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane

Idaho Supreme Court Justice Robyn Brody

Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen

Idaho Department of Water Resources Director Gary Spackman

Idaho Transportation Department Director Scott Stokes

In addition, local officials and representatives of the following agencies and state entities will be on hand to help answer questions: Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Idaho Lottery, and the Idaho Division of Veterans Services.

“It is an honor to bring my next Capital for a Day to Malad City,” Governor Little said. “This event will give the good people of Oneida County a chance to discuss what’s on their minds when it comes to good government and how we can better serve them.”