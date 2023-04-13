Deceased identified in fatal Chubbuck crash

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE 9:45 a.m. The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with the Chubbuck Police Department, has confirmed the identity of the deceased following the single-vehicle collision on the 4400 block of Yellowstone Avenue in Chubbuck on Wednesday.

54-year-old Anthony J. Doublerunner Jr. of Blackfoot succumbed to his injures.

Next of kin has been notified.

The incident remains under investigation by Chubbuck Police Department.

ORIGINAL: On Wednesday at 8:48 p.m., Chubbuck Police Officers responded to the 4400 block of Yellowstone Ave for the report of a single vehicle crash.

According to police, a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu was driven by a 54-year-old man. After life saving measures were taken at the scene, Bannock County Ambulance transported the driver to Portneuf Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police are currently working with the Bannock County Coroner’s Office with locating the individual's next of kin.

Chubbuck Police are still in the early stages of the investigation; however, it is known that the driver of the vehicle travelled southbound on Yellowstone for at least six tenths of a mile in the center turn lane prior to striking a concrete barrier at a high rate of speed.

Anyone with any further information is encouraged to contact the Chubbuck Police Department at 208-237-7172.