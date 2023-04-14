Rigby FFA excels at State Leadership Convention

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Rigby FFA chapter participated in the 92nd Annual State FFA Leadership Conference which was held on April 5 to April 9.

In the National Chapter Awards program, which recognizes a chapter’s efforts to run a complete program of activities, the Rigby FFA Chapter was recognized as the number one chapter in Idaho, receiving a gold, three-star ranking and will advance to nationals.

Chapter members competed in Leadership and Career Development Events where they were able to demonstrate skills they have developed.

The Farm Business Management Team was recognized as state champions! Team members each earned individual recognition as well: Waynelle Barrett- state champion, William Warner – 3rd high individual, Mack Poole – 5th high individual, and Brianna Bohney – 8th high individual.

50 teams competed in the Horse Evaluation career development. Rigby FFA earned the state championship and will compete at the national event which is held in Indianapolis in October. Team members are Lucy Barney – 6th high individual, Kayhl Campbell, Kayda Hickman and Makae Hogge.

The Idaho FFA Association recognizes members who rise to the top with the State Star Awards. These members have mastered skills in production, finance, and management. Three of Rigby’s state degree recipients were recognized by the North Upper Snake River FFA District as stars, they competed for additional recognition at the state level. In an impress accomplishment, Rigby FFA had two members recognized as state stars!

Earning the title of Idaho State Star in Agri-Placement was Benjamin Thornley, his parents are Wade and Amy Thornley of Lewisville. Ben has grown up on the family’s operation, Eagle Rock Belgians and Hay. He trains, manages, and shows Belgian Draft horses for his family hitch. In addition, Ben is involved in the forage production where they produce and market hay across the United States.

Being recognized as the Idaho State Star in Agri-Business was Jordyn Gebarowski, her parents are Mike and Jodiann Gebarowski of Osgood. Jordyn has worked to raise dairy goats and has learned to process and market the milk into soap, cheese, and pasteurized milk which she sells.

Macee Madsen earned recognition as the FFA district Star Farmer. Her parents are Dennis and Kim Madsen of Roberts. She has been involved in raising dairy cattle and running her forage business Double M Small Bales where she raises, harvests and markets hay and straw to local customers.

Agricultural Proficiency Awards honor FFA members who, through supervised agricultural experiences, have developed specialized skills that they can apply toward their future careers.

State champions from the Rigby FFA Chapter are as follows:

Agricultural Mechanics Repair and Maintenance - placement, Cooper Shaffer.

Beef Production - placement, Hallee Miller.

Dairy Production – placement, Boden Brown.

Diversified Ag Production - placement, Connor Mortensen.

Forage Production – Macee Madsen.

Goat Production - entrepreneurship, Jordyn Gebarowski.

Equine Science – entrepreneurship, William Warner.

Equine Science – placement, Benjamin Thornley.

Landscape Management - placement, Tyson Miller.

Outdoor Recreation – Makae Hogge.

Small Animal Production and Care – Lucy Barney.

Swine Production – placement, Pryce Romriell.

State runner-up in proficiency awards are:

Agricultural Mechanics Design and Fabrication – placement, Travis Grant.

Diversified Livestock – entrepreneurship, Eryn Harris.

Rigby FFA had the following 16 members earn the State FFA Degree which requires members to qualify by keeping accurate supervised agriculture experience records for over two years, demonstrate leadership, maintain good grades, and be involved in community service:

Boden Brown

Hannah Clarke

Jordyn Gebarowski

Travis Grant

Makae Hogge

Tobee Holman

Macee Madsen

Hallee Miller

Tyson Miller

Connor Mortensen

John “Mack” Poole

Jade Rhodes

Bailee Ricks

Pryce Romriell

Hailey Stucki

Benjamin Thornley

Jordyn Gebarowski earned a $1000 scholarship from the Idaho FFA Foundation, funds were generated from a scholarship raffle.

Jade Rhodes served on the Nominating Committee and earned a scholarship to attend the Washington Leadership Conference this summer in Washington D.C.

Emily Cook was the state runner up in the FFA Parliamentarian exam.

Bailee and Maddisen Ricks were both selected to serve as Idaho FFA Foundation Ambassadors.

The chapter was also represented by Emily Jossi in the Creed Speaking event and had teams which competed in Agricultural Issues and Conduct of Chapter Meetings.

Serving as delegates during the convention were Ladd Taylor and Jordyn Gebarowski.