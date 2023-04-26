Stormy Diamond Vegetation Management Project decision

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Salmon-Challis National Forest has authorized the Stormy Diamond Vegetation Management Project.

The project will occur on the Salmon-Cobalt Ranger District, approximately five miles northwest of Salmon. Project implementation is anticipated to begin summer 2023.

The purpose of the project is to improve forest health and reduce future wildfire hazards on National Forest system lands adjacent to and within the 2022 Moose Fire area. Treatments would be designed to reduce the potential of insect and disease outbreak in fire-injured trees and adjacent unburned areas. The project also seeks to decrease the severity of future wildfires by reducing the density of snags that will fall over time and increase surface fuels. Activities include 1,754 acres of commercial harvest and 985 acres of thinning. The Forest anticipates advertising a 1,200 acre commercial timber sale contract for bid sometime in June, as road access to the sale area improves. Additional timber sales in the project area are planned over the next several years.

The project was originally developed in collaboration with partners as the “Stormy Project” and was identified as an area being impacted by insect and disease. In response to the Moose Fire, the Forest developed the Stormy Diamond Vegetation Management Project, which includes similar objectives as the original Stormy Project.

The decision memo for the project is available HERE.

For questions regarding this project contact Nathan Meyer, Project Lead, at 208-865-2721 or nathan.meyer@usda.gov.