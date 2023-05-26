Skip to Content
Idaho
Bear Creek Road remains closed

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Due to a washout on Bear Creek Road, the road remains closed.

The road will not be open for Memorial Day weekend. Calamity Campground and Calamity Boating site are also closed.

Engineers are still evaluating how to repairs roads and no additional accesses have been approved.

When recreating in this weekend Bonneville County would like to remind recreationists road closed signs should not be driven around and are CLOSED TO ALL TRAFFIC.

