ISDA looks to award $5 million to strengthen food supply chain infrastructure

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) announced the competitive solicitation process to award $5 million in Resilient Food System Infrastructure (RFSI) Grants.

Grants will fund projects that enhance markets for producers and improve transportation of Idaho food products to local or regional markets. Agricultural producers, processors, nonprofit organizations, for-profit entities, local government entities, tribal governments and educational institutions are eligible to apply for funding.

Through stakeholder engagement and outreach, Idaho identified top priorities to expand capacity for food and beverage processing and manufacturing. Priorities include co-pack facilities, support construction of a new facility, modernize or expand an existing facility, as well as improve the aggregation and distribution of agricultural products.

In May 2023, USDA announced the availability of up to $420 million through RFSI to strengthen local and regional food systems. Through this program, the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) has entered into cooperative agreements with state agencies, commissions, or departments responsible for agriculture, commercial food processing, seafood or food system and distribution activities or commerce activities in states or U.S. territories. RFSI is authorized by the American Rescue Plan.

The Idaho RFSI program is contingent upon approval of the Idaho Legislature. The spending authority for this program requires legislative approval. In order to meet USDA deadlines, ISDA will be accepting applications in advance. Grants will only be awarded if approved in ISDA’s FY25 budget.

Those interested in receiving an award should apply directly through the ISDA at agri.idaho.gov/rfsi by Friday, Mar. 15, 2024.

ISDA RFSI Grant Application Support Events:

Application Webinar – Jan. 31, 1 p.m. Mountain Time.

Question and Answer Session – Feb. 7, 1p.m. Mountain Time

Question and Answer Session – Feb. 21, 1p.m. Mountain Time

Question and Answer Session – Mar. 7, 1 p.m. Mountain Time

Visit agri.idaho.gov/rfsi for more details.