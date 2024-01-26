Bonneville County Republican town hall meeting

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Republican party members got the chance to ask the leaders of their party in Bonneville County questions during a town hall meeting Thursday.

About 50 people, including dozens of precinct officers and the county prosecutor, asked the county GOP executive committee about a variety of topics.

Most of it was clerical and procedural, but the committee did reaffirm its stance against open primaries and against efforts to implement ranked choice voting.

"They're gathering the signatures for ranked-choice voting, and there's not much we can do to stop the 65,000 signatures that they need to get it on the ballot. What can happen is, after that occurs, then the real fight will begin," Christopher Cook said.

That 65,000 signature deadline is May 1.

According the Idahoans for Open Primaries website, they have collected more than 56,000 signatures so far.

If the measure is successful, it'll be on the ballot for voters to decide in November.

The Open Primary Initiative will be meeting in Idaho Falls Saturday.

Guest speakers include Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti and Executive Director of Idahoans for Open Primaries Luke Mayville.

The event runs form 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Papa Tom’s Pizza in Idaho Falls.