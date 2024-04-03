Officials release cause of fire at “La Mexicana”

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) - Officials have now released the cause of the fire that took out "La Mexicana" Tuesday afternoon. The cause of the fire was a faulty electrical switch located in the front of the store.

Officials told us Tuesday no foul play was involved, and no one was injured in the fire.

The fire was located in the front of the store where the switch was located, and thanks to the efforts of firefighters and other first responders, it was put out fairly quickly.

The 17 families who were displaced by this fire should be able to return home on Wednesday if that is their desire.

