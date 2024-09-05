Idaho Fish and Game wants wings

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is asking hunters to donate wing samples from harvested birds into 'wing barrels' around Idaho hunting grounds.

The wing samples allow Idaho Fish and Game to study bird population and chick production for the year.

"It kind of gives us a first look at what's harvest looking like early in the season," said Eric Freeman, a regional wildlife biologist for Idaho Fish and Game.

The data recovered from the samples will inform hunt size for the year and which birds need more study than others.

"Really here, we're trying to monitor population trends," said Freeman. "It allows us to to monitor those trends and see 'Hey, is there a massively increasing trend or massively decreasing trend that might lead us to make a change?'"

For more information, you can visit the Southeast Region Idaho Fish and Game website at www.idfg.idaho.gov/region/southeast.