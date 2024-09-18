Idaho Food Bank needs donations before the holidays

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Idaho Food Bank needs donations of money, food products, and volunteer time as they make their way through the school year into the holiday season.

The Food Bank is working with East Idaho schools for their Backpack Program that feeds students over the weekends. In October, food drives will start collecting donations for families in need during the holidays.

For information on how to donate or volunteer at the Idaho Food Bank, visit their website: www.idahofoodbank.org.