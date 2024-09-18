Skip to Content
Idaho

Idaho Food Bank needs donations before the holidays

KIFI
By
today at 2:11 PM
Published 2:36 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Idaho Food Bank needs donations of money, food products, and volunteer time as they make their way through the school year into the holiday season.

The Food Bank is working with East Idaho schools for their Backpack Program that feeds students over the weekends. In October, food drives will start collecting donations for families in need during the holidays.

For information on how to donate or volunteer at the Idaho Food Bank, visit their website: www.idahofoodbank.org.

Article Topic Follows: Idaho

Jump to comments ↓

Sam Ross

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content