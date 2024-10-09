Former Jefferson County Prosecutor sentenced to federal prison

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Former Jefferson County Prosecutor Robin Dunn was sentenced today for distributing Fentanyl and Methamphetamine.

U.S. District Judge Lynn Winmill sentenced the defendant to three and a half years (42 months) in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release and a $50,000 fine.

Robin Dunn was indicted by a federal grand jury in September 2023. He was charged with 4 counts of drug-related charges.

In the plea agreement filed on June 11, Robin Dunn will plead guilty to one count and his remaining counts will be dismissed with a recommended sentence of 42 months in prison.

According to the court document, Dunn gave the drugs to an inmate being held in the Bonneville County Jail.

"The Defendant agrees he abused a position of trust by using his position as an attorney to further his drug trafficking activities," the plea agreement stated.