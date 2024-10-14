How to see a rare comet pass by earth this week

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI, AP)—Monday night will be one of the best nights to see a rare comet with the naked eye.

Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS) was discovered in 2023 by China's Tsuchinshan Observatory and South Africa’s Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) telescope.

The comet made its closest approach to Earth on Saturday. NASA astronomers say it should be bright enough to see with the naked eye through October 24. Telescopes and binoculars will give a better view.

Those hoping to spot it should venture outside 40 minutes after sunset and look to the west. Sunset is approximately 6:45 p.m MT. Skylive.com has an interactive map to help you find it.

According to spaceweather.com, on Monday, October 14, Earth will pass through the comet's orbital plane, causing the comet to sprout an 'anti-tail,' which is a tail pointing toward the sun, not just away from the sun.

Several comets are discovered every year, but many burn up near the sun or linger too far away to be visible without special equipment.

After its Earth flyby, the comet will head once again toward the solar system’s outer fringes.