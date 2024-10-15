Pocatello holding open house for Benton Street bridge project

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Pocatello Public Works is hosting an open house event for interested individuals to learn more about the replacement project of the Benton Street Bridge over the Portneuf River.

The construction project is being paid for by state funds through the Leading Idaho Local Bridge program, a state initiative to fund the repair and replacement of Idaho bridges.

The open house with take place on Tuesday, October 15 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Pocatello Public Services Annex, located at 2405 Garrett Way.