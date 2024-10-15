Where to park for early voting in Bannock County

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Construction on 6th Avenue has closed off sidewalks between the Bannock County Elections Office and some parking lots.

Elections officials have placed extra signage near the entrance to make it easier to find the polls.

"I know that it's a little inconvenient for some, but we've had mostly compliments on the signage that we've put up and the availability of parking and the ease to get into the back door," said Julie Hancock, Bannock County Elections Administrator.

Early voter parking is behind the elections office, just past 6th Avenue. The elections office also offers curbside voting and assistance to help people get to the office and cast their votes.

"Just call us, we'll help guide you in," said Hancock. "We'll direct you to get to the back of the building–whatever we have to do to get you in the door."

Early voting for Bannock County ends November 1.