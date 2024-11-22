Skip to Content
Idaho

Diane Bilyeu receives AARP award for community service

today at 10:14 AM
Published 1:39 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– AARP Idaho awarded Diane Bilyeu with the Andrus Award for Community Service for her lifetime of service work on Friday.

Bilyeu is the President of the Pocatello Senior Activity Center's board. She was also a former Idaho state senator, served on the Idaho State Board of Education and the Pocatello Rotary Club, among other organizations.

"It's just awesome, I was very surprised when I received the award," said Bilyeu. "It's really, really awesome and wonderful to be acknowledged and honored in this way."

Bilyeu was nominated for the award by Anita Valladolid, Director of the Senior Activity Center, for her volunteer work with community organizations and advocacy for policy changes during her time as state senator.

AARP also awarded the Pocatello Senior Activity Center with a check for $2,000 during the award ceremony.

