Two Florida women injured in car-truck collision near Island Park

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) - Two Florida women were injured and taken to the hospital after their car collided with a semi-truck near Island Park on Tuesday night.

Idaho State Police said it happened near milepot 386 on US 20 at 7:47 p.m on Tuesday, December 17, 2024.

ISP said the two women, aged 24 and 23, were driving east in a 2006 Toyota Matrix driving when it collided with Freightliner truck heading west. The women were from Jacksonville, Florida. Investigators said they were wearing their seatbelts.

Two men in the truck were not injured, they said.

ISP said the crash is still under investigation.