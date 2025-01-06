WATCH LIVE: Governor Little to deliver State of the State address

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Governor Brad Little is set to kick of the first day of the 2025 Legislative session with the annual State of the State address. Little will begin his address at 1pm in the House Chambers of the State Capitol building.

Local News 8 will stream the address online above.

The governor's speech will set forth important initiatives and set the tone for this year's legislature.

Friday, Governor Little told members of the media his theme for Monday’s State of the State address will be keeping promises. He said Idaho is doing great economically and has the fastest-growing personal income in the nation.

The governor has also stated his top priority is education, highlighting his Idaho Launch initiative. Since becoming governor, education funding has increased by 80%, whether for teacher pay, discretionary funding, or facilities.

Little is also expected to talk in State of the State address about sending Idaho State Police to the border to help with the drug interdiction.