Idaho DMV urges drivers to add your next of kin to online account

The following is a news release from the Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles.

BOISE, Idaho (IDMV) – The Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is encouraging all Idahoans to update their DMV profiles by adding a primary next of kin. This small step ensures that law enforcement or emergency services can quickly contact your loved ones in the event of an accident or emergency.

Over 124,465 Idahoans have already opted into this feature—don’t wait to join them! You can skip the trip to the DMV and make the update online in just a few steps.

Visit dmv.idaho.gov, click on "Log in to DMV online account," and follow the instructions to add your primary next of kin. For added peace of mind, you can also include a secondary next of kin.

Currently, adding a next of kin is optional. However, starting July 1st, DMV representatives will ask customers to designate a primary and/or secondary contact or choose to opt out altogether. “Updating this information in your DMV profile is a small but important step that can make a big difference in a time of crisis,” said Lisa McClellan, DMV Administrator. “We encourage every Idahoan to take a moment to ensure their loved ones can be contacted when it matters most.”

For more information or assistance with your DMV online account, visit dmv.idaho.gov or contact DMV customer service at 208-584-4343.